JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Hirohiko Araki Gives Goku a Makeover in Throwback Artwork

The Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary History Book has given us a ton of different interpretations of the characters from the Dragon Ball universe from some of anime’s biggest creators. With a ton of sketches that we’ve already taken a look at, we would be remiss if we didn’t include the creator of the strange franchise that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki! Putting his pen and paper to work, Araki decided to create his own version of a young Goku that appeared in both the original Dragon Ball series, then made a return appearance in the out of continuity story of Dragon Ball GT.

Twitter User GovetaXV shared the amazing new sketch that features Goku and his power pole, ready to take on either the Red Ribbon Army of Piccolo Daimoah from the first Dragon Ball series, where Super Saiyans and world destroying attacks had yet to appear:

Kid Goku Drawn by Hirohiko Araki(JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure Manga Writer and Illustrator) for Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary Super History Book : 2016 pic.twitter.com/DdQ97Yy5h8 — GovetaXV🐉 (Pretty Sarcastic) (@GovetaXV) October 9, 2019

Dragon Ball and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure both have their own unique, strange elements that make them the franchises that are so beloved among fans. Certainly, the latter is a tad stranger than the former, but it’s clear that the Shonen series have managed to find their audiences since their individual debuts.

