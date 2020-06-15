Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Cell the Most Hilarious PS5 Makeover Yet

✖

If you weren't able to get online last week, you may have missed the reveal of the new Playstation console. Sony revealed the next-generation device during a lengthy stream, and fans were quick to meme the PS5 after seeing its ultra-sleek design. But thanks to one fan, the game console has been given a fitting role in the Dragon Ball Z anime.

After all, it isn't easy being cast in the show. Goku won't fight just anyone, and the user Lythero knows that. After a bit of preparation, the Youtuber decided it would be best to given an existing Dragon Ball Z villain a Playstation makeover rather than to start from scratch. So it is a real good thing the PS5 looks like a certain anime villain already...

Yes, that is right. As you can see below, Lythero is one of several fans to note the similarities between the PS5 and Cell. The baddie is a favorite with Dragon Ball Z fans, and he is one of the anime's most elusive to date as he did not come back to life like Freiza. Cell was left to live in infamy after hosting the Cell Games while rocking a giant headpiece. And from a certain angle, the PS5 looks like an updated take on Cell's peaked headgear.

The meme above proves how similar the PS5 looks to the piece, and other fans were quick to riff on it. It does not matter what angle you approach with; The PS5 can be combined with Cell to make him more imposing than ever before. If the villain was strong back in the day, there is no telling how powerful he would become should he have a next-gen console atop his head. It's like the PS5 was designed with anime in mind, and if that is the actual case, we need to know if the designers looked to Cell for inspiration during their development meetings.

Which other Dragon Ball Z villains need a gaming console designed after them...? Is Majin Buu next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

