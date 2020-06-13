Viral Anime Rap Battle Pits Naruto Against Goku

Rap Battles have become a viral phenomenon on the internet, with rappers and fictional characters slinging rhymes at one another to prove that they're the best in these head to head competitions, and the anime icon known as King Vader has put together a titanic battle of words between Naruto of his titular series fame and Goku of the Dragon Ball series! Both of these anime heroes have easily become the most well known, popular protagonists in the Shonen world, and while we haven't seen them officially fight one on one in their series, this rap battle is ruthless enough!

King Vader hit the scene creating original videos that have made a name for himself within the anime world, as the Youtuber has dived into the anime worlds of Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop, and more. On top of creating videos that focus on anime, Vader hasn't shied away from diving into the other realms of pop culture, having made videos that place himself and his friends into the series of the Walking Dead, the Avengers, the Black Panther, and even some original stories that the content creator has put together!

King Vader shared "Round 1" of the Rap Battle that takes place between Goku and Naruto, via his Official Twitter Account, in which we witness the future seventh Hokage savaging the absentee father of Gohan by bringing up a number of the lesse moments of the Dragon Ball Z protagonist:

ARL: Goku vs Naruto (Round 1) pic.twitter.com/wcxt99ReR6 — KING VADER (@kingvader) June 10, 2020

The characters of Dragon Ball and Naruto recently did meet in the Shonen crossover video game of Jump Force, where Goku and Naruto battled side by side against familiar foes and a new extraterrestrial threat.

(Photo: Viz Media)

While Goku is still the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, Naruto has passed the baton over to his son, Boruto, having finally achieved his dream of becoming the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village. With both anime having three distinct series to their names, fans are excited to see where each Shonen series goes as they move into the future.

Who do you think would win in an actual rap battle between the protagonist of Dragon Ball and the ninja of Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.