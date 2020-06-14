Dragon Ball Fan Goes Ultra Instinct with This Genius Low-Cost Cosplay

✖

Dragon Ball fans love a good transformation, and Goku is often the man who doles those power boosts out. However, one fan was able to flip the script when they found a low-cost way to fund their own glow up. The ever-gifted Low Cost Cosplay figured out the hack some time ago, and fans are rediscovering the genius look nowadays on Reddit.

As you can see down below, the cosplay is pretty dang impressive. The low-cost method means anyone can do it provided they have access to a shower and lots of shampoo. After all, the only things you need to make this Ultra Instinct Goku cosplay are shampoo, water, and plenty of patience.

The Dragon Ball look begins with the Thai cosplay star washing his hair, and he continues to lather shampoo until it is firm with suds. The third photo shows the end result of Low Cost Cosplay styling his sudsy hair to mimic the style which Ultra Instinct brings about. The white suds are firm enough to hold the shape of Goku's gravity defying hair, and the color matches perfectly to boot.

Oh! And you cannot forget to suds up your eyebrows too! That is very important.

Not only does the shower give Dragon Ball fans a cheap way to cosplay Ultra Instinct, but it gives them a bit of extra shine. The water on the cosplayer's skin makes it look like they are shining with a white aura, and that works out great for Ultra Instinct. There are few better ways to cosplay this iconic form for less money, so we have to give Low Cost Cosplay all the kudos for figuring out this look!

