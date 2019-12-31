Christopher Sabat Announces Final Sales of Majin Vegeta Funko Pop

While Vegeta has taken many forms since his debut in the early episodes of Dragon Ball Z, perhaps none were as iconic as when the prince of the Saiyans found himself under the thrall of the evil wizard Babidi. With a big old “M” sprouting out of his forehead and being granted a serious power boost, Vegeta allowed himself to be placed under the Majin spell in order to create a one on one brawl between himself and his rival Goku. Now, fans can relive this variation of the character with this limited Funko Pop, promoted by the English voice of Vegeta himself, Christopher Sabat!

Chris Sabat posted the limited edition of the Majin Vegeta Funko Pop that will be signed by himself via his Official Twitter Account, with today, December 31st 2019, being the last day to own one of these limited edition figurines that take us back to the time of Vegeta revisiting his evil side:

This is it, y’all. If you wanted an autographed Over9000 Majin Vegeta Pop, December 31 at 10am (PST) is your final chance. For more details, go to https://t.co/i3B1jrJ2MM. To make this more fun, I’ll send one to 5 random people who retweet this and tag three friends. pic.twitter.com/2xAzW8ziLi — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) December 29, 2019

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises when it comes to selling Funko Pops, with the various anime characters becoming one of the most easily translatable to the figurine set. From Goku to Vegeta to Freeza to Cell, nearly every character from the Akira Toriyama franchise has gotten its own Funko and more than likely, any new future characters will receive similar treatment.

Majin Vegeta may have appeared years ago in the anime franchise, but he’ll be returning soon with the upcoming video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, that revisits the biggest arcs of the series. Putting players into the role of Vegeta, its clear that we’ll get to play out the fights he had against both Goku and Majin Buu before having to blow himself up in an attempt to save the world.

