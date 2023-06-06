Did Demon Slayer Just Make a Dragon Ball Z Nod With Muichiro?

Demon Slayer is wrapping up work on season 3, and it put Muichiro center stage this week. The anime brought out a new episode the other day showcasing the Mist Hashira's power, and it was wild from top to bottom. The fandom kept eyes on Tokito Muichiro as he finished his fight with an Upper Moon, and some think his finishing move was sourced from Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see below, fans hopped on the theory when Twitter users like the one below put Demon Slayer's new scene against Dragon Ball Z. It was there we got a good look at how Muichiro channeled Future Trunks when dealing with Gyokko. The Upper Moon would not stop gibbering much like Mecha Frieza did back in the day, so the Mist Hashira did as Trunks did before him.

The pair both used swift sword moves to take down their foe, and the fight choreography here is pretty similar. The two scenes share a similar feel, and the atmosphere is just right. Muichiro and Trunks are both swordsmen here who are totally done listening to their defeated foe. And as for Gyokko, well – he was cut into tiny pieces like Frieza before him.

As you can tell, these two scenes have the same vibe, and Dragon Ball fans admit they see some of Trunks in Muichiro. The Saiyan is definitely more emotional than the Demon Slayer star, but they both come from hard backgrounds. The young prodigies now fight to stop those who would subject others to the same trauma they faced as kids. So for Gyokko and Frieza, that meant they were destined to become flayed.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime's new season is still churning out episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc. You can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. And as for the Demon Slayer manga, Viz Media finished publishing the series in English more than a year ago. You can find the manga in local bookstores or read it online through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus.

What do you think about this Demon Slayer nod to Future Trunks? Did this scene make you think of Dragon Ball Z?