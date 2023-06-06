My Hero Academia Unpacks Endeavor's Long-Needed Apologies

My Hero Academia might have its spotlight on Deku first and foremost, but the shonen franchise has taken the opportunity to highlight plenty of its supporting characters. Perhaps there is no side story more interesting than that of the Todoroki clan, with the current number one hero, Endeavor, having much to answer for when it comes to how he treated his family members. As the final saga continues to play out in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, a long-awaited moment for Endeavor has finally come to pass.

Warning. If you haven't been following the My Hero Academia manga, be forewarned that this article will dive into major spoilers for the anime's future and chapter 390. Enji Todoroki has spent the majority of his life not just trying to become the number one hero, but to surpass All Might as the former Symbol of Peace. In order to do this, Endeavor wanted his children to overtake All Might and put them through hell to do so. Causing his eldest son Toya to suffer a catastrophe that led the boy to become the villain known as Dabi, Enji has made recent waves in attempting to find redemption for the suffering he put his children, and his wife, through in their earlier days.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Endeavor's Redemption

It's hard to believe that Endeavor could ever actually find redemption considering the horrors he put his family through, but he has made a giant step forward in the latest manga chapter thanks to his apologies. With Shoto managing to finally take down his oldest brother, an injured Endeavor crawls to his oldest son's side and begs him to let out all of his feelings, "Toya! I'm sorry I never made it to Sekoto Peak! Go on, really. Let me have it! Keep it coming!"

Endeavor's apology to Dabi wasn't the only heartfelt action that Enji took here, as he also begged his wife and children for forgiveness as well, "Rei! I'm sorry for pushing you to the breaking point. Fuyumi, I'm sorry for leaving you to pick up the pieces! Natuso, I'm sorry for neglecting you like I did! And Shoto! I'm sorry!'

With this acting as the final saga of the series, it makes for an amazing crescendo to the tale of the Todorokis. For quite some time, Endeavor seemed like a character who could never reach this point, but it seems that the number one hero has taken his role as the Symbol of Peace seriously, looking to make amends for the various sins of his past. With Dabi defeated, there are still quite a few problems on the heroes' plates despite this major victory.