My Hero Academia Tests the Spider-Verse in This Epic Anime Short

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular superhero series on the market, but it would be nowhere without the heroes who came before it. The pantheon between Marvel and DC put heroes on the pa decades ago, after all. The crew still reigns supreme as guys like Spider-Man thrive harder now than ever before. And thanks to the friendly hero's latest movie, one fan decided it was time to introduce My Hero Academia to the Spider-Verse.

As you can see above, the artwork comes from Joe Vick over on YouTube. The artist worked with a number of animators on everything from rigging to SFX in a bid to bring the Spider-Verse to My Hero Academia. The result is "Spider Hero Academia", and Vick's latest project is more than impressive.

The video shows Ochaco and Tsuyu working together to take down Spider-Gwen in an exhibition match. The two students from Class 1-A are sent forth by their principal, and they get to work ASAP. However, Spider-Gwen has some agile tricks up her suit, and the video ends with the Spider-Verse heroine taking the win.

Of course, Vick and his crew were able to blend My Hero Academia's anime aesthetic with the vibrant eccentricity of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The collision of manga styling and Western comics is made all the most interesting by the unconventional animation on screen. So after seeing this unofficial crossover, My Hero Academia fans would love for Spider-Man to slip into its universe for a spell. Class 1-A would welcome the visit, and Peter Parker could teach Sero his best moves...!

If you are not familiar with the Spider-Verse yourself, it is easier than ever to get acquainted. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters a few years back and became one of Hollywood's most innovative animated features to date. On June 2nd, the movie's sequel went live, so you can catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in a theater near you. There is one more film planned for the series as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is slated to release under Sony Animation in the next few years.

