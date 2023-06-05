My Hero Academia Artist Inks Spider-Gwen to Hype Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man is at the top of the world right now. There is no denying the hero's live-action pursuits are popular, but a new movie has proved Peter Parker's animated future is just as bright. The release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is breaking records upon its domestic debut. It seems the whole Internet is in awe of the film's gorgeous art, and now, one artist behind My Hero Academia is honoring the movie.

And how are they doing so? Well, they needed help from Gwen Stacy. As you can see below, Betten Court inked a sketch of Spider-Gwen after seeing the Spider-Man sequel, and the artist wants everyone to see it now.

"I watched a preview of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the artist of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shared. "I can't say anything about it because it would be a spoiler, but hurry up and watch it!"

As you can see, Gwen's sketch is gorgeous here as the heroine has been given a manga makeover. With her hood down, you can get a clear look at Gwen's eyebrow piercing and undercut hair. The heroine looks relaxed in this sketch, so she is definitely not as stressed here as she is in the Spider-Man movie. Relaxation is a good look on Gwen, so we hope Spider-Gwen can get some more TLC in the future.

Court is clearly as enamored with the Spider-Man movie as we are, and you can hardly blame him. The animated feature is being heralded for its innovative artwork and vision. Soon, Court will get to explore the Spider-Verse himself as he and his Vigilantes team will reunite shortly. The group has been asked to make a special Spider-Man manga to hype the Japanese debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. So given how much Court loves the film, we're sure the artist is going to go hard with their own Spider-Man project!

If you have not seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated feature is now airing in theaters stateside following its June 2nd debut. The movie features hundreds of Spider-Man variants from across pop culture, and yes, that does include the infamous Spider-Man ice cream bar. So if that doesn't make you want to watch the movie, what will?

