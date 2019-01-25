Michael B. Jordan Says ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Inspired Major ‘Creed 2’ Scene

Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s rising talents, and the actor is about expand his clout in a whole new way. Soon, Jordan will appear in his first anime role as Rooster Teeth is preparing to release gen: LOCK at long last, but it doesn’t mark the first time the actor has used anime to bolster a role.

In fact, thanks to a new interview, fans learned Jordan used Dragon Ball Z to motivate him during a rather important Creed II scene.

Recently, Rooster Teeth put up a video of Jordan where the actor talked anime with gen: LOCK creator Gray G. Haddock. It was there the star opened up about his long history with anime, and he explained how Dragon Ball Z inspired him on the set of Creed II.

“I think there was a moment in Creed II actually during my training montage where I fall on the ground and kind of get up,” Jordan recalled.

“It was like that legendary Goku, Gohan … get up. Like when Gohan had that dead arm when he was fighting Cell,” he continued. “That was definitely motivated by anime for me.”

Of course, this is not the first time Jordan has shared his love for anime with fans. In fact, the A-list actor piqued plenty of attention when Jordan began doing press for Black Panther last year. An interview with Jordan resurfaced where he admitted his interest in anime, and the revived attention turned the actor into a sort of anime ambassador. With series like Naruto and Bleach under its favorites list, Jordan has become an advocate for the once-niche medium, and fans are eager to see how the actor treats his very own anime role with gen: LOCK.

