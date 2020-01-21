Dragon Ball Super Debuts Ultimate Gohan’s Best Technique Yet

Dragon Ball Super has finally dropped a new chapter and it continues the fight against Planet Eater Moro’s forces. But now that the long training periods are over and months have gone by since Moro had set his sights on Earth, the invasion has begun. Thankfully, while Goku and Vegeta may be off in space training in their own ways, Earth’s forces have been training too. With the knowledge that Moro’s forces will be tougher than they expect, the Galactic Patrol recruited Gohan and the others for the time being in order to protect Earth from being devoured like the other planets.

After facing off against the killer android Seven-Three in a previous chapter, Gohan and Piccolo have been training how to fight against the android’s power stealing gimmick. This lead to Gohan debuting a new attack, and it’s probably going to go down as one of his coolest yet considering what it might change about his tactics going forward.

Chapter 56 sees Seven-Three fight against Gohan and Piccolo once more, and their powers are taken just like the last time. But being the strategist that he is, Gohan has prepared a new shield ability that not only caught Seven-Three’s version of the Special Beam Cannon but bounced it right back at the powerful foe.

During the manga’s version of the Tournament of Power, Gohan made a declaration that he would be seeking out power in his own way. Away from the power of the Saiyans, and doing the most he can as a human being, it seems like this shield technique is the first sign of this. Goku and Vegeta aren’t defensive fighters, and while they dodge and block when necessary, Gohan is the first one who has trained to use a technique that’s purely defense based.

But now that the series has begun setting its sights on characters that aren’t Goku and Vegeta for the time being, unique techniques like this are going to get more time in the spotlight. Especially now that Gohan has been confirmed to be the strongest fighter on Earth when Goku and Vegeta aren’t around.

What do you think of Gohan’s newest technique? Will it change his battles going forward? Is there a technique belonging to the Saiyans that’s defense first like this already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

