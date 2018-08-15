‘Power Rangers’ Wows With A Clever ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Homage

When it comes to fantasy crossovers, Dragon Ball has done them all. The popular anime has been paired with everything from the MCU to The Powerpuff Girls. And, thanks to the folks behind BOOM! Comics, Dragon Ball finally got its chance to meet the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

Not long ago, fans learned a set of variant covers are on the way for Shattered Grid, the latest run of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers comics. The series’ 30th issue is being celebrated with several pop culture covers, and Dragon Ball Z is getting a big shoutout in one of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes — the Green and White Rangers can be seen fusing in the cover.

As you can see above, the variant cover for issue #30 is a direct reference to Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. In the place of Gogeta is a parallel version of Lord Drakkon. The Green and White Rangers are seen doing the fusion dance just behind the baddie, and a slew of other characters like Rita Repulsa can be seen as well.

The new cover is being offered by Legends Comics & Games Fresno, and you can check out their official website to grab the cover. You can also find their Facebook page here.

Of course, these are not the only variant covers coming from BOOM! Comics. Another issue pays homage to the legendary cover of Amazing Spider-Man #238 and a third one was announced not long ago. The latest variant acts as an homage to Infinity Gauntlet #1 as the Power Crystals stand in for all of Thanos’ beloved Infinity Stones.

So, did you catch this clever anime reference? Which series does Power Rangers need to reference next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings and Adult Swim on weeknights. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

As for Shattered Grid, the comic can be found on the BOOM! Studios webstore and digital outlets like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios App.