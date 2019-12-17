SSJ3 Goku Gets a Simple Makeover with This Fan-Art

We believe that Super Saiyan 3 gets a bad rap. While many Dragon Ball fans consider it to be the worst Super Saiyan transformation, it definitely has left an impact on fans of the franchise since it appeared during the Buu Saga so many years ago. When Goku first unveiled the transformation in an attempt to defeat Majin Buu, some audiences were left scratching their heads at the garish combination of long hair, prominent brows, and lack of eyebrows that made the transformation stand out from its previous two forms. Now, one fan has decided to take matters into their own hands and recreate the Super Saiyan 3 form, hoping to win folks over with some tweaks.

Twitter User and Artist MalarAntonio shared their interpretation of Super Saiyan 3, deciding to give Son Goku a haircut while retaining many of the elements that make the savage transformation stand out among the techniques that we’ve seen in the past from the Dragon Ball franchise:

Goku SSJ3 (alternative form) Sketch by @Merik_MERIMO Support me on Ko-fi for exclusive contents and HD illustrations: https://t.co/DAToheJQBb pic.twitter.com/ApXzbvIMxj — Antonio Malara (Commissions Opened) (@malarantonio) December 7, 2019

While prominent in the final stages of Dragon Ball Z, with both Goku and Gotenks employing the use of Super Saiyan 3, the transformation took a back seat to the forms of Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue, to say nothing of Ultra Instinct. In the Tournament of Power, it simply appeared once with Goku fighting against Caulifla and Kale, releasing the technique as he regained his stamina and power.

Super Saiyan 3 gave its users a serious power boost though it also had a major drawback in the form of completely draining its master’s energy in a short amount of time. Technically speaking, this is most likely why it wasn’t employed that much in the final arc of Dragon Ball Super, as it would use up more energy than the likes of Goku’s god forms. Still, it’s nice to see the technique come back from time to time and this re-design retains the spirit of the original while making something new.

What do you think of this redesign for Super Saiyan 3?

