The Amazing World of Gumball Drops Hilariously Viral Super Saiyan Joke

The Amazing World of Gumball is one of the biggest shows in Cartoon Network’s roster, running for six seasons with over 240 episodes to its name. What makes the franchise so popular among viewers when it comes to these mundane adventures of a middle school cat and his brother, a goldfish, to fans is the humor that often makes hilarious references to a number of pop culture events and characters from the past. Recently, Gumball has managed to find his way into the world of Dragon Ball Z, and specifically, a viral video that saw one fan of the Saiyan plagued franchise attempting to become a Super Saiyan.

Twitter User TanookiKuribo shared this quick segment that shows Gumball speaking to his brother, Darwin, informing the fish that if he simply concentrates and tries hard enough, the young blue cat has the ability to become a Super Saiyan himself:

If you were a DragonBall fan in high school, you either knew a kid like this, or you were this kid. pic.twitter.com/N9AOno0nES — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) October 14, 2019

Dragon Ball is hardly the first anime, or pop culture franchise, that has been spotlighted by this amazing cartoon, also making fun of such animes as Sailor Moon, Attack On Titan, and Kill la Kill to name a few. On top of anime, Gumball has also dove head first into honoring series such as the Legend of Zelda, Kill Bill, and the Walking Dead as well. Fans of the franchise have found themselves in love with the numerous references that the popular Cartoon Network show has made in the past, and is surely one of the reasons why the Amazing World of Gumball has managed to enjoy such longevity throughout its time on cable television.

This brief segment also pays homage to a viral Youtube clip wherein a young Dragon Ball fan claimed to have the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan himself. The enthusiastic fan attempted to show off his “skill” by screaming into the camera and became an extremely popular meme in the meantime.

