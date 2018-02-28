'Dragon Ball Z’ Fan-Art Reimagines Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku

There are few heroes in the anime fandom as hyped as Goku is these days. The Saiyan may be prepping for a break now that Dragon Ball Super is ending, but Goku has a few things to finish before the show wraps. For one, the hero has to get his final fight with Jiren out of the way, and his upgraded Ultra Instinct form may help him see the job through.

Still, there are fans who are not in love with Goku's new form. That opinion may change after they see Ultra Instinct looks a la Dragon Ball Z.

Spoiler: it looks pretty rad. Even Vegeta would approve.

As you can see above, one talented fan gave Goku's new power-up a makeover in the style of Dragon Ball Z. The artist who goes by the name Youngjijii is a popular one within the anime fandom, and his take on Ultra Instinct Goku looks good enough to be canon.

The makeover gives Goku a more 3D appearance compared to Dragon Ball Super's rounder style. The Saiyan is seen with his Gi ripped in half, but he doesn't seem bothered by the loss. With his muscles on full display, Goku looks plenty swole, and his silver hair is perfectly shaded.

"I immediately drew Ultra Instinct Goku after seeing it," the artist captioned the drawing. "I'm looking forward to the anime now and what kind of combat happens."

The fan-art isn't official by any means, but plenty of fans are loving its look. So far, Dragon Ball Super has yet to share a full look at Goku's final Ultra Instinct state. The form's designs went live via Weekly Shonen Jump this month, but the anime itself has kept any scenes starring the transformation on the low. However, that will all change this weekend when the show's next episode goes live.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for Goku's next power-up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!