Ghost in the Shell Director Officially Breaks Silence on The Biggest Change in Reboot

The anticipated Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and the lineup includes some of the biggest series of the year. Among the list of exciting new releases, one of them is the reboot anime series of Ghost in the Shell. The critically acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow was adapted into a 1995 film directed by Mamoru Oshii, which is remembered as a classic to this day. During a career spanning over four decades, Oshii became a pioneering anime director, achieving his global breakthrough thanks to this iconic film. The film is loved for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. Considering its legacy, the reboot had big shoes to fill, but Science SARU stood up to the challenge and delivered a completely new yet incredible version of the story.

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While the studio is basically famous for the Shonen Jump+ hit Dandadan, it has created several award-winning shows and films over the years. One thing that’s common in every project by Science SARU is the unique and captivating animation along with exceptional storytelling. Ghost in the Shell reboot premiered on July 7th, 2026, on Prime Video, and it’s already one of the best anime series of the year. As the series is making waves among anime enthusiasts, the director opens up about the change in the main character.

Ghost in the Shell Reveals Why Motoko Is Different From The 1995 Film

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Per @animeupdates on X, director Touma Kimura, also known as Mokochan, shared the reason behind changes from the original film. He shared, “Our goal wasn’t to emphasize [Motoko’s] cold, mechanical exterior. Instead, we wanted to project her internal self and personality directly onto the screen.”

He further added, “Unlike the stoic, brooding Major Motoko Kusanagi from the iconic 1995 film, Science SARU’s version embraces her hotheaded, expressive nature as depicted in the original manga.”

The director has previously worked as a key animator in multiple projects by Science SARU, including Dandadan, Inu-Oh, Ride Your Wave, and more. Now serving as the main director of the series, Kimura answered the biggest question fans had about the series. However, while the anime is focusing on a more faithful manga adaptation unlike the 1995 film, Kimura also assures fans that the core themes of the story haven’t shifted at all.

Apart from the director, Maaya Sakamoto, the voice behind Motoko, also addressed the change in the character. According to Mantan Web, Sakamoto shared, “This version of Motoko is expressive and energetic, and there are many comical scenes. It was the first time I’d seen this kind of Motoko in anime, and it was refreshing. That made it very difficult to play.”

Although this version of Motoko is something fans are unfamiliar with, it’s still what the manga creator had in mind while writing her story. This is why, while the role is challenging for Sakamoto, she also expresses her admiration for the story.

What Is Ghost in the Shell About?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The story takes place in the year 2029, where it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts. Along with technology, crime has also evolved, as hackers, corrupt officials, and many criminals have learned to sneak into systems for their own gain. Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is on a mission to track down a mysterious hacker known as the Puppet Master, who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet.

However, while trying to uncover the identity of the hacker, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines. Ghost in the Shell is a complex thriller, and the anime series has no plans of changing that, even if the tone is lighter compared to the film.

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