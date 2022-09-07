DreamWorks' Abominable and the Invisible City Series Trailer Released

Dreamworks has released the official trailer for Abominable and the Invisible City, a new, animated series centering on their take on the Abominable Snowman, which is coming to Hulu and Peacock in October. The project was announced earlier this year as part of a broader slate of animated programming, which included an upcoming spinoff from the film Megamind, and a second season for Babble Pop!. The original film generated $188 million against a reported budget of $75 million, which was enough to keep Universal and Dreamworks interested in the franchise, even if they didn't leap headfirst into a new theatrical follow-up in the middle of the pandemic.

The new series is looking to bring other magical creatures into the fold, expanding out the Abominable world in a way that can generate more seasons of the show and potentially more spinoffs. Spirit: Riding Free's Jim Schumann and Katherine Nolfi serve as executive produce the series while Tiffany Lo and Ethel Lung are the series' story editors. The core cast of characters is made up of recurring characters from the movie.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Abominable and The Invisible City is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation's Abominable. Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there's a whole magical world out there, and now it's even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

The show, which spins out of the events of the 2019 feature film Abominable, stars Chloe Bennet as "Yi", Tenzing Trainor as "Jin", Ethan Loh as "Peng", Michelle Wong as "Mei", Karen Huie as "Nai Nai", Darin De Paul as "Everest", Alan Cumming as "Burnish."

Join the adventure in all new episodes of Abominable and the Invisible City, coming to Hulu and Peacock on October 5th.