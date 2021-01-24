Edens Zero Composer Updates Fans on Anime's Progress

✖

The composer for Edens Zero's anime adaptationhas updated fans on the anime's current progress! Following the end of Fairy Tail's anime run a couple of years ago, fans have been wondering what the next big project from Hiro Mashima's respective series would get an anime adaptation next. It was confirmed last year that Mashima's newest work, Edens Zero, would be making its anime debut later this Spring and it recently showed off the first teaser trailer for its upcoming debut some time this April. But how far along is the anime currently? According to the composer behind the series, it's progressing well!

Composer for the upcoming Edens Zero anime, Yoshihisa Hirano (who has also worked on series such as Hunter x Hunter and Death Note), recently shared an update with fans on his personal Twitter revealing that they have recorded the orchestra score for the upcoming anime while being sure to keep safe and practice proper social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So now the anime is one step closer to its release!

Recorded the orchestra score for Edens Zero. A “social distancing” recording session due to the situation with coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/x48uLQt3zJ — 平野義久 Yoshihisa Hirano (@Hirano_comp) January 24, 2021

Edens Zero will be making its debut on April 10th, and it is one of the most anticipated anime premieres of the year overall. Produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Shinji Ishihara (who also served as a director on the Fairy Tail anime series), the series will feature Hirano as the composer for the music, Shoji Hata as the audio director, Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) as the script writer, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) as the character designer.

The cast has started to come together as well as the main trio of the series has been announced. At the center of Edens Zero's anime will be Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya as a much different version of Happy than fans of Fairy Tail might be used to. But what do you think?

