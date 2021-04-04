Edens Zero Drops Synopsis for Episode One

✖

Edens Zero has dropped the synopsis for its series premiere! Following the massive success of Fairy Tail's final season, Hiro Mashima's newest work will soon be getting its official anime debut with the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases. Edens Zero has been running in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine for quite some time, but this new anime will be many fans' first introduction to the prominent creator's new space faring series. With its official debut fast approaching, new details for its premiere have begun to make themselves known.

Although the first two episodes had a special early premiere with a few lucky fans, the official debut of Edens Zero's first episode will be taking place on April 10th in Japan. To get fans ready for this big series premiere, the synopsis for the first episode has been revealed as it gives us a small peek into what we can expect from the first real episode of the new anime.

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

Edens Zero's first episode synopsis (as translated by @11thDoctr on Twitter) reads as such, "Granbell, the Kingdom of Dreams is a theme park where everything is a machine. Rebecca, a girl who's the first guest in 100 years, and Happy, her partner meet the only human being there, Shiki. Shiki is curious about this first encounter with a 'human other than himself,' and the three of them eventually get along well, despite his initial swaying. But that night, something strange happens to the machines in the kingdom."

The synopsis for the series premiere isn't too far off from the events of the first chapter in Mashima's original manga, so fans curious about whether or not this will be a direct adaptation can put that worry to bed for now at least. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, however, it's going to be a bit of a wait as Netflix will be releasing Edens Zero for international territories later this year.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

