Edens Zero Releases New Key Visual

Edens Zero has released a new key visual for the upcoming anime! After Fairy Tail's manga and anime run had come to an end some time ago, fans of Hiro Mashima's current work, Edens Zero, had been eagerly anticipating to see whether or not would be getting an anime adaptation of its own. Thankfully this was confirmed to be in the works last Fall as Edens Zero will be making its anime debut later this year as one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. While we have seen bits and pieces of the new adaptation, we just got our best look yet.

While the primary focus of the promotional material for Edens Zero's anime had been the main trio of Rebecca, Shiki, and Happy so far, the newest key visual released for the new anime shows off more of the characters and concepts that we'll be seeing in action when the series makes its debut in April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. You can check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Edens Zero will be officially making its premiere on April 10th in Japan, but the series has yet to be confirmed for a licensing in other regions as of this writing. Just as the key visual suggests, the series' cast is starting to expand with the confirmation of new members in the cast. Joining the already announced main trio of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy are Shiki Aoki as Homura Kogetsu, Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner, and Shiori Izawa as E.M. Pino.

