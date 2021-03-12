Edens Zero Confirms Netflix Release with New Trailer

Edens Zero has confirmed its coming to Netflix with a new trailer! Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail was one of the most popular action anime and manga franchises during its peak, so fans have been highly anticipating the anime debut of Mashima's newest series, Edens Zero. Currently heading towards an April release in Japan, the newest trailer for the series has confirmed for fans outside of Japan that Edens Zero will be streaming with Netflix! Unfortunately as fans have come to know from Netflix licenses of major releases like this, it's going to be a bit of a wait before fans around the world can check out this one.

Edens Zero has confirmed that it will be streaming with Netflix some time later this year. To celebrate it coming to Netflix soon (unfortunately seemingly not as soon as its upcoming April premiere in Japan), the series has released a full trailer for the new anime that gives us our first real look at Hiro Mashima's newest world and characters. You can check it out in the video above!

Directed by Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff, the main cast of the series currently includes the likes of Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy, Shiki Aoki as Homura Kogetsu, Hiromichi Tezuka as Weisz Steiner, Shiori Izawa as E.M. Pino, Sayaka Ohara as Elsie Crimson, Houchu Ohtsuka as Ziggy, and Kikuko Inoue as Mother.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

There are still various details for Edens Zero's new anime still under wraps such as the episode order, but these details will be revealed closer to its release in Japan this April and worldwide release later this year.