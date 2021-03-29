Edens Zero Debuts with First Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

✖

Edens Zero has debuted the first opening and ending themes for its new anime! While the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest series has yet to officially make its premiere as part of the jam packed Spring 2021 schedule of new releases, the series has had a special early debut for some lucky fans. Given just how popular of a manga and anime franchise Mashima's previous work, Fairy Tail, was, there's quite a lot to look forward to with the debut of this newest anime project as it will be the first real glimpse many fans have into the series.

Although it's not officially scheduled to debut in Japan until April 10th, the early preview event for Edens Zero's anime debuted the first two episodes to a few fans. With the debut of these episodes also come the full reveal of the opening and ending theme sequences kicking off this adaptation. The opening theme for the series is titled "Eden through the rough" as performed by T.M. Revolution, and the new ending theme is titled "Boken no Vlog" as performed by CHICO with Honeyworks. You can check them out below as shared by @11thDoctr on Twitter:

Edens Zero might be making its debut in Japan soon with the Spring 2021 anime season, but unfortunately fans in outside territories will have to wait much longer to check it out for themselves. Netflix has officially licensed the anime for a release later in 2021, and while this will mean the episodes will be launched in bingeable batches, it also means there will be a much longer wait to check it out at all.

Netflix officially describes Edens Zero's anime as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think of this first look at Edens Zero's opening and ending theme sequences? Will you be checking out the new anime when it releases on Netflix later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!