Edens Zero Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details

Edens Zero has revealed the opening and ending theme details for its upcoming anime debut! Following the end of Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail franchise, fans of his works have been wondering when his current series, Edens Zero, would finally get an official adaptation. Thankfully, the wait for its anime debut will not be much longer as it's set to make its premiere in Japan as part of the stacked Spring 2021 season of new anime releases. With its premiere in Japan fast approaching, the series has revealed some crucial new details for the upcoming episodes.

Along with previously revealed announcements of its release with Netflix outside of Japan and new cast members coming in the new series, Edens Zero has set its opening and ending themes. It's been announced that the opening theme for the series is titled "Eden through the rough" as performed by T.M. Revolution, and the new ending theme will be titled "Boken no Vlog" as performed by CHICO with Honeyworks.

Edens Zero will be launching in Japan on April 10th, but will be hitting Netflix later in the year for fans in other territories. Netflix officially describes the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

