Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Summer With Beachside Rebecca Sketch

Edens Zero has been having a busy Summer as the manga inches closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all is celebrating the season with one special beachside sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Series creator Hiro Mashima might have picked up a major fanbase among fans thanks to his work with previous series such as Fairy Tail, but the reason fans are still sticking around with the creator is the fact that not only does he continue to work on a new serialization, he also shares some special new sketches of each of his favorite characters in his down time.

Rebecca has been the leading star of Edens Zero, and fans have been loving to see her grow and battle across the series' run thus far. The heroine, much like Lucy Heartfilia in Mashima's prior series, often takes Rebecca on some huge new adventures where she changes outfits with each new battle. These outfit swaps continues outside of the series as well as the creator often takes to his personal Twitter account to share fun new sketches of his favorite. The latest sees Rebecca going out for the Summer with a new look that you can check out below:

If you wanted to jump into the manga run as it inches closer and closer to its milestone 200 chapter mark for more of Rebecca Bluegarden and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew in action, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released alongside their launch in Japan with Crunchyroll. As for the anime production, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but has yet to reveal any concrete details about its production, staff, or potential release information as of the time of this writing.

That also means there is plenty of time to check out that first season run, so it you wanted to catch up you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

