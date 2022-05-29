Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look for Elsie With Special Art

✖

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has shared a cool new look for Elsie Crimson with some special new art shared with fans! Hiro Mashima has become one of the most beloved action manga and anime creators thanks to his previous works like Rave Master and Fairy Tail, and in his spare time has shared even more love for some of his most favorite characters across each series. But his newest work, Edens Zero, is nearing the 200 chapter milestone and has seen the titular crew taking on all sorts of fights across their space adventures through the series so far.

Many more characters have also shown up in that time, and one of the things fans still poke fun at is the fact that Mashima likes carrying over some of his favorite character designs to the current work. This was true for Fairy Tail's Erza Scarlet, who has spiritually been sent into space thanks to the design of the similarly looking character, Elsie Crimson. The two fighters could not be any more different in terms of personality, but seeing Elsie is just a fun boost for fans of Erza too. That goes double for her cool makeover, which Mashima shared on Twitter that you can check out below:

If you're curious about the manga run, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released each week with Crunchyroll. As for the anime, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but no release information has been confirmed as of yet. The 25 episode first season is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? How do you like seeing Elsie Crimson in action in Edens Zero? How does Elsie compare to Erza Scarlet so far? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall?