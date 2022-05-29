Edens Zero Creator Shows Off Rebecca's Ether Gear in New Art

✖

Edens Zero original series creator Hiro Mashima is showing off Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art! As Mashima's current Weekly Shonen Magazine serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going on all sorts of adventures over their travels through space thus far. They have gotten into some pretty intense fights over the series too, and all of their respective abilities have been growing as a result. This has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear control and abilities are only getting better with each successful fight.

Rebecca's Cat Leaper gear has been proven to be one of the most important abilities in the series overall, and her use of it has changed up her own looks pretty dramatically as a result as well. Much like how the creator has been recently showing off new looks for each of Edens Zero's characters, Hiro Mashima took to Twitter to share a fun new look at Rebecca's Ether Gear usage with some special new art shared with fans. You can check it out below:

If you're curious about the manga run, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released each week with Crunchyroll. As for the anime, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but no release information has been confirmed as of yet. This second season will likely tap into Rebecca's Ether Gear even more, so it you wanted to catch up you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix.

They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? Are you curious to see when Rebecca's Cat Leaper will fully make its way to the Edens Zero anime? What have been your favorite Rebecca fights in the series so far? What are you hoping to see from the main heroine next?