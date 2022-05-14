Edens Zero Creator Shares Spicy Sister Ivry Makeover

✖

Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima has revealed one of his spiciest pieces of artwork yet with a very intense new makeover for crew member, Sister Ivry! The creator has been a major favorite among fans for many years thanks to his work on previous franchises such as Fairy Tail, but it's been increasingly for his work with his current series too. As Edens Zero's manga run quickly approaches its 200 chapter mark, fans have seen some of the biggest and wildest fights in the series to date. It's even been reflected in each of the characters' outfits for each arc as well.

As seen with Mashima's previous works, the creator often likes to kick off each respective arc with makeover for each of his characters. These range from small to big changes, but the creator often takes this to the next level through special sketches shared with fans on his personal Twitter. These often showcase some of his favorite characters in whole new ways that might not be seen in the series itself, and that includes a new, spiced up leather bound makeover for Sister that fans are definitely reacting to in a big way. You can check it out below:

While the Edens Zero's manga is continuing through its run, the anime is currently in the middle of a break while a second season is currently in the works. Announced shortly after the final episode of the first season aired last year, it was confirmed that the second season would be on the way but there have yet to be any concrete details about its production, potential release date, or potential new additions to the cast for the new episodes.

Silver lining is that there's enough time to check out Edens Zero's first 25 episode season, and you can find it streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think? How do you feel about Hiro Mashima's newest art? What are some of your favorite characters and looks in Edens Zero so far? How are you liking it compared to Fairy Tail's run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!