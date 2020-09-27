Fairy Tail Creator Shares Spicy Edens Zero Sketch

✖

Hiro Mashima, series creator behind hits like Rave Master and Fairy Tail, is currently making his way through his newest series, Edens Zero, and has shared quite the spicy sketch of its main heroine. As of this writing, Edens Zero is now one hundred plus chapters into its run thus far and has been such a hit with fans that a new anime adaptation is being scheduled for a release next Spring. The anime will likely be the first introduction many fans have to the newest heroine in Mashima's universe, Rebecca Bluegarden. And as fans expect, Mashima often shows Rebecca love in spicy ways.

Just as fans had come to love from his work with Fairy Tail, Edens Zero sometimes has just as much fun fan service embedded into its world. Mashima then takes it further with fans on Twitter as he shares spicier sketches of his characters that would not be a complete fit for where the manga is at currently.

This, of course, extends to his latest sketch of Rebecca. It sees her don a cat suit (something that she often finds herself in the main series and these extra sketches), and shows a new side of her that many fans of the character are sure to appreciate. With an anime on the way, it's the kind of look that fans would definitely want to see come to life through animation someday! Check it out:

Edens Zero's anime debut is currently scheduled for April next year, and will feature Mikako Komatsu (Setsuna in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon) as the voice of Rebecca. The new anime will be produced by J.C. Staff and feature director Shinji Ishihara, who had also worked on Fairy Tail's anime adaptation. Rebecca's one of the main reasons to tune into the new series, and there will surely be a huge new wave of appreciation for the heroine when the anime finally makes its premiere. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see how Edens Zero makes the big jump to anime? What are you most looking forward to seeing in the new adaptation? How does Rebcecca Bluegarden compare to Lucy Heartfilia, the main heroine from Mashima's previous work Fairy Tail? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!