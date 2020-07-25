Fairy Tail Creator Gets Saucy with Flirty Edens Zero Sketch

Hiro Mashima, who has created many popular franchises such as Rave Master and Fairy Tail, is often held in high regards by fans because of his special care that he pays to fan service and incorporating it into his works. This certainly has not changed with his latest series, Edens Zero, either. One of the best aspects fans love about the creator as well is how often Mashima takes to his personal Twitter account to share spicier takes of his characters with fans through special sketches and art, and now he has given Homura Kogetsu time to shine!

Homura is one of the many new heroines introduced in Edens Zero, and now that this manga has crossed over its official 100th chapter mark, now there will be even more opportunities to see more of Homura in action in the future. What probably won't make it into the official series, however, is this much flirtier take on the heroine shared through Mashima's official Twitter account.

Joining spicy sketches for famous Fairy Tail heroines Lucy, Erza, Juvia, and even Edens Zero's Rebecca is a new take on Homura Kogetsu. Her color scheme had fans initially wondering whether or not she was inspired by Fairy Tail's Wendy, but Wendy certainly would not be seen in a way like this! You can check out Mashima's newest art below:

For those wanting to see more of Homura, Edens Zero officially announced it will be getting an anime adaptation in the near future. While there has yet to be an official release window or date set for the new adaptation yet, the announcement alone has gotten fans of Mashima's work excited to see more of his characters getting their anime due. One of the main issues fans had with the manga in its early days were how many of the characters closely resembled Fairy Tail's heroes, but it's really grown into its own thing over the last couple of years!

What do you think of this take on Homura? Ready to see more of the Edens Zero crew in the upcoming anime? If you are up to date with the manga, how are you liking it so far? Has it distanced itself enough from his previous work, Fairy Tail? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

