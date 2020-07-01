Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Manga's 100th Chapter

It seems a major milestone has come for Edens Zero after a few years in print. The series, which is penned by Hiro Mashima, has amassed a fanbase who loves all things space exploration. On the heels of Fairy Tail, Mashima had big shoes to fill with his next project, and he has succeeded with Edens Zero. And after all this hard work, the manga has reached 100 chapters.

The official release of Edens Zero chapter 100 went down today, and fans were more than happy to celebrate the moment. Mashima was also eager to thank fans for the series' success as he posted a message on Twitter for his followers.

"The 100th chapter of Edens Zero is in the magazine today! Thank you for all your support," Mashima told fans.

As you can see above, the cover art for chapter 100 it pretty dang cute. The full cast of leads in Edens Zero has been chibified for our enjoyment. And as for the contents of this chapter, well - it is certainly an update manga readers won't want to miss!

This momentous chapter marks a successful run for Edens Zero that is just starting. Mashima had similar moments with Fairy Tail and Rave Master, and some doubted whether a sci-fi series could thrive in print. It is no secret the genre isn't trendy with shonen audiences, but Mashima has found a way to liven up the sci-fi fandom.

As for what comes next, Edens Zero will continue to publish chapters regularly as the story unfolds even further. An anime adaptation has also been announced for the series. Earlier this year, Mashima confirmed Edens Zero was working on an anime, but few details about thee project have been made public at this time.

What do you make of Edens Zero so far? Where do you rank it amongst Mashima's other titles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

