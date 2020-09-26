Edens Zero Anime Confirms Release Window with First Poster

✖

The upcoming anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima's newest series, Edens Zero, has now confirmed its release window with its first poster! Although Hiro Mashima is mostly known for his work on Fairy Tail, now his most recent work will soon be getting its own anime debut over 100 chapters after its initial release. During a special presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2020 for the upcoming video game based on the manga series, it was also announced that the Edens Zero anime adaptation will be making its way to us by next Spring.

Along with showing off the first poster visual for the new anime (which was shared by the series' official Twitter account), it was confirmed that Edens Zero will be making its debut in April 2021 as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Although there is no concrete release date as of yet, the poster for the series shows off the main trio of Rebecca, Shiki, and...Happy. Check it out:

It was also announced that the new anime will be produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Shinji Ishihara, who served as a director for the Fairy Tail anime adaptation as well. Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) will be writing the scripts for the series, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) will serve as the character designer. Although the series initially had garnered criticism from fans who felt it was too similar to Fairy Tail, the anime is already doing a great job of standing out from that release with just this poster alone. But what do you think?

Are you excited for Edens Zero's big anime adaptation? Curious to see how Hiro Mashima's characters will be brought to life through anime once more? Which moments are you most excited to see in the new anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!