Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look at Rebecca With Special Art

Edens Zero’s series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.

Edens Zero is not only far into the original manga run of the series, but the series currently has plans to return with a second season of its official anime adaptation in the future as well. With the first season introducing even more fans to Rebecca, Shiki, and the rest of the Edens Zero crew, and the manga showing off what the heroine can really do as she taps into even more of her hidden abilities, Hiro Mashima is showing Rebecca some major love with some stunning new art shared with fans on Twitter. You can check out the new Rebecca sketch below:

Edens Zero wrapped up its first season run last year and had officially announced plans to continue with a second season of episodes. Unfortunately there has yet to be any release information, production, staff or studio confirmed for the new episodes as of this writing. But that also means there is plenty of time to jump in and see what Rebecca is all about! If you wanted to check out Edens Zero’s anime run so far, all 25 episodes of the series are now streaming with Netflix. They describe the series as such:

“It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

