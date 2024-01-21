Eiichiro Oda's Monsters Is Now Streaming: Watch

Eiichiro Oda cannot be stopped. For decades now, the artist has overseen the world of One Piece with a careful hand. In the past few years, the series has enjoyed a renaissance thanks to Oda's genius, and now Netflix is expanding the creator's anime portfolio. One of Oda's earliest manga titles Monsters just dropped an anime, and it is streaming on Netflix now.

Yes, that is right. Oda's early work ahead of One Piece has taken center stage at Netflix. Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is now out, and the anime comes to us courtesy of E&H Production.

If you are not familiar with Monsters, you should know the series hails from a one-shot inked by Oda decades ago. Shueisha published the manga in 1994 before One Piece got its serialized start. For years, Monsters has remained a quiet part of the One Piece Universe as it is set in Luffy's world. Now, more fans will get the chance to experience Monsters thanks to its anime, so be sure to add the show to your queue.

Starring Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuma, Monsters is directed by one of anime's up-and-coming talents. Sunghoo Park was brought in to direct the series and provide art composition. You may not know Park by name, but you will know his work if you like shonen anime. The animator has worked in anime for years, but Park became a household name after bringing Jujutsu Kaisen season one to life. So obviously, expectations for Monsters have been high since day one.

This new Oda anime is also just part of Netflix's bid on One Piece. From its live-action TV series to its recent anime simulcast, Netflix is head over heels for the Straw Hat crew. Monsters is set to expand the service's hold on One Piece, so you can head to Netflix for all your One Piece needs these days.

What do you think about Netflix's latest anime order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!