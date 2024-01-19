Dragon Ball Daima Reveals New Synopsis

2024 might not see Dragon Ball Super's anime making a comeback, but the Z-Fighters have a new anime adventure on the way thanks to Dragon Ball Daima. Set to land this fall, the new anime series will see Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters transformed into children as they attempt to decipher just how this happened and the conspiracy that put this plan into motion. New information is aiming to arrive at the upcoming event, Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, and the official website has released a new synopsis for the series.

Dragon Ball Daima isn't based on any story that arrived in Dragon Ball Super's manga, instead weaving a story that is fresh from the mind of franchise creator Akira Toriyama. When Dragon Ball Daima was first introduced to shonen fans, there were clear comparisons to another series that arrived from the Z-Fighter franchise, Dragon Ball GT. The Grand Tour saw only Goku transformed into a child, with Daima one-upping the series by turning all the heroes into their younger selves.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima's Story

The new synopsis from Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour's official website plays as such, "Dragon Ball Daima is a new anime in which Akira Toriyama has been directly involved with the production of its brand-new story, including the plot and character designs. Also, it is being released for the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Ball series, taking the fans' expectations to a whole new level."

The description for the panel focusing on Dragon Ball Daima at the shonen event dropping later this month reads as such, "Dragon Ball Executive Producer Akio Iyoku will make a guest appearance at the Dragon Ball Special Panel! Mr. Iyoku will share behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the Dragon Ball Daima anime, which is scheduled for release in Fall 2024, as well as other exclusive info. New artwork by Akira Toriyama himself will also be displayed, so don't miss it!"

Via Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour Website