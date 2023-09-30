El Tigre Creator Would Love to Come Back With a Revival

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera was one of the major standout animated series releases with Nickelodeon back in the 2000s, and the creator behind it all revealed he would love to come back with a new revival project some day! El Tigre has been in the midst of a small comeback as the Nickelodeon animated series not only has finally been made available to stream with Paramount+ (which means that fans will be able to check out the series for the first time, if they never have seen it before), but its star character will be making his fighting game debut.

With El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera's titular Manny Rivera now a playable character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and the series now streaming, it seems like it's the perfect time for the franchise to come back as a whole. Series creator Jorge R. Gutierrez was recently asked about this and revealed that he would "absolutely love" to come back for a revival project with ideas for both a potential feature film and new series.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

Will El Tigre Ever Come Back?

Speaking with The Cartoon Base, El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera creator Jorge R. Gutierrez said that not only was he interested in coming back for a revival but actually almost did a movie when he initially started working with Netflix before it fell through, "I would absolutely LOVE to do this. When I first came to Netflix we almost did a movie but the deal didn't work out at the time. I have a big idea for a feature and then a new series. Hopefully I get to do this one day."

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera wrapped up its run several years ago, but it seems like the creator still has plenty of ideas of where to take Manny's adventures next. Set in the Mexican culture inspired Miracle City, the titular El Tigre is the name of the young hero, Manny Rivera, who fights crime. His father, the famous superhero White Pantera, and his grandfather, the famous villain Puma Loco, are both trying to influence the young Manny to use his powers for either good or evil. Together with his best friend Frida Suarez, Manny then takes on all sorts of powerful foes as he battles with his own ideals.

It was a series that had a lot of firsts, so a revival would be a welcome one for sure. Do you want to see El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera return with a new series someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!