Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Announces New Playable Character

In late June, developer GameMill announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a rebuilt sequel of its original Nick Brawl. Since the original announcement, GameMill has been announcing new characters left and right. The roster isn't all out yet, but today we got a trailer spotlighting the next character. El Tigre from El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera is the latest character added to the roster. Given his background as a professional wrestler, it was no surprise to see his skillset in the trailer use different throws that wouldn't look too out of place in the WWE. That said, El Tigre also isn't afraid to get out his claws, using them to slash his foes to shreds in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

If you aren't familiar with El Tigre, his story is relatively simple. The character popped up in 2007 and aired 26 episodes before going off the air. The show is notable because it was one of the earliest instances of a Nick-animated show using Adobe Flash. El Tigre stars Manny Rivera, a 13-year-old boy with superhero powers related to his wrestling suit. Along the way, he has to decide if he wants to join his dad White Pantera and fight for good or sign up with his grandfather Puma Loco to be evil. As you'd expect, the high-flying action translates very well to Nick Brawl 2's arcade action.

What is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2?

Nick All-Star Brawl 2 is, like the first game, a platform fighter. While the team doesn't want to be compared to Super Smash Bros., you can definitely see why fans would do so after watching a fight in action. That said, Brawl 2 is looking to up the ante a bit on the original in a few fun ways.

The first is that Brawl 2 will feature a single-player campaign that uses roguelike elements. In this mode, you'll be using your fighter to take on Vlad Plasmius, the villain from Danny Phantom, and try to stop him from taking over the Nick universe. Brawl 2 also supports voice acting for every playable character. The original game didn't have that at launch, though the team did add it down the line. The new game will also support cross-platform play across every platform at launch. Add in what GameMill is calling a "bigger and better" roster and you have a recipe for a big step forward for the franchise.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Roster

As mentioned above, we don't have the full roster for Nick All-Star Brawl 2 yet. The team at GameMill is slow-rolling things a little bit to give itself the chance to build up hype around the game. Here is the roster as we know it so far:

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

April O'Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Azula (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Donatello (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

El Tigre (El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera)

Ember (Danny Phantom)

Garfield (Garfield)

Gerald (Hey Arnold!)

Grandma Gertie (Hey Arnold!)

Jenny (My Life as a Teenage Robot)

Jimmy Neutron (Jimmy Neutron)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Norbert and Daggett (The Angry Beavers)

Patrick (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Plankton (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Raphael (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Ren and Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Rocko (Rocko's Modern Life)

SpongeBob (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Squidward (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC later this year.