El Tigre Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera is finally now available for streaming on Paramount+! The Nickelodeon animated series first hit the airwaves back in 2007, but has been a cult hit among animation fans ever since it first debuted. It's just a bit of trouble trying to enjoy the series due to its varied availability, but now it's all in one easy package for fans who can't wait to see the new Nickelodeon series again after all these years. Especially for those who want to check out some more animated superhero action as soon as they can.

Now new and older fans can check out El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera for themselves as the animated series is now streaming on Paramount+. It's listed as a Season 1, but it's actually the entire run of the series itself. With 26 episodes under its belt (and over 50 stories in total as nearly each episode features two distinct segments), El Tigre made an impact for itself back in the 2000s and now even more eyes can see why it was such a massive hit all that time ago.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

What Is El Tigre?

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera was created by Jorge R. Gutierrez and Sandra Equiha for Nickelodeon back in 2007. Set in the Mexican culture inspired Miracle City, the titular El Tigre is the name of the young hero Manny Rivera who fights crime in his town. His father, the famous superhero White Pantera, and his grandfather, the famous villain Puma Loco, are both trying to influence the young Manny to use his powers for either good or evil. Together with his best friend Frida Suarez, Manny then takes on all sorts of powerful foes as he battles with his own ideals.

It was a groundbreaking series back when it debuted with Nickelodeon as it actually had involved fans in one of the episodes. As Manny himself was always between doing good and bad things due to his father and grandfather, fans were encouraged to vote on one of the episodes to decide what Manny would do in a particular battle. They chose a good path, and it's something that still sticks out all the years later.

