ERASED Creator Announces New Series

It might not be talked about often now, but Kei Sanbe’s ERASED was one of the hugest manga series when it debuted back in 2012, and it got a new wave of support when the anime debuted in 2016. This support even lead to a live-action series on Netflix, too, so all eyes have been on Sanbe’s works ever since. Luckily, the creator will be launching a new series for Kodansha as they have announced that Sanbe will be beginning a new serialization for Kodansha’s Evening magazine beginning on November 26th in Japan.

Title The Island Where Puddles Float, Sanbe’s new series will be launching with the magazine’s 24th issue on November 26th and the first chapter will have 44 pages in total. The series will get a special color page, and will even be featured on Evening‘s cover. Kodansha shared a special preview image for the new series, which you can see below:

The official website for Kodansha’s Evening magazine describe Sanbe’s new series as such, “We struggle to live because we have hope. We try our best to be happy because there is someone whom we should protect. We believe in tomorrow and walk forward because there is a person in the far off distance. An older brother and younger sister who spend their days waiting for their beloved mother. A checkered fate suddenly visits the older brother, who is thinking of his sister. In the middle of a downpour of rain, the “story” begins.”

For those unfamiliar with Kei Sanbe’s previous release ERASED, the series was first published in Kodansha’s Young Shoten Ace magazine in 2012. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has since been adapted into an anime series and live-action series. You can currently find the anime now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Satoru Fujinuma is a young manga artist struggling to make a name for himself following his debut. But, that was not the only thing in his life that Satoru was feeling frustrated about…he was also living with a strange condition only he was able to experience. – REVIVAL A strange phenomenon where one is transferred back to the moment right before something life-threatening occurs. This continues to happen until the cause of the threat is erased. It is as if somebody is forcing Satoru to stop it from happening.”