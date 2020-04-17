Neon Genesis Evangelion Creator Shares Statement Following Film’s Pandemic Delay

Neon Genesis Evangelion have been waiting for the fourth film in the franchise for quite a long time. After the last entry was released back in 2012, news about the fourth film had been quiet up until the last couple of years. In the last couple of years, work on the fourth film had begun in earnest as staff and cast behind the franchise noted how close they were to completing Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. But no one really expected to see a global pandemic strike in 2020 as the novel coronavirus continues to make its way throughout the world.

This has led to several countries batten down the hatches as they prepare to increase their efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease, and several major productions have been shut down as a result. This unfortunately includes the fourth Evangelion film, which announced it’s going to be delayed as well.

The official Twitter account for Studio Khara shared a handwritten statement from series creator and director, Hideaki Anno, and it reads as such (as translated by @otakucalendarjp) ,”I would like to express my deepest sympathies to all those who suffered from COVID-19 infection. And I would also like to express my gratitude and respect for the healthcare professionals and their staff who are still working for it.”

Continuing further, Anno shared his apologies about the film’s recent delay and notes just how long it’s been overall, “I am very sorry to keep you waiting, already have kept you waiting for eight years, due to the unprecedented situation. The world is in a difficult time, but I will work hard with you with an indomitable and unyielding spirit.” Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was originally scheduled to release in Japanese theaters on June 27th, and has yet to reveal an updated release date as of this writing.

