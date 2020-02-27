Evangelion's Final Film is "All But Done" Says One Star

The Rebuild series of Evangelion has taken the events of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion and turned it on its ear, and for fans waiting for the final film in the recent line, one voice actor from the upcoming movie shared that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is all but complete! The film, which opens in Japan on June 27th, is the fourth film of the Rebuild series and looks to wrap this alternate story that follows Shinji Ikari and the other young Eva pilots as they battle against the extraterrestrial threats that are the angels!

Evangelion has been a franchise that continues to remain in the public eye thanks to the re-imaging of the series via new feture length films along with a love of the series that brings it to the real world via merchandise and even theme park attractions, with Universal Studios Japan recently creating a ride that sees Shinji and company square off against Shin Godzilla. Megumi Ogata brings Shinji Ikari to life, voicing the characters in the recent films that decided to give us a brand new story for the familiar characters that reside within the world of Nerv.

Megumi Ogata shared the update via her Official Twitter Account, noting that the voice recordings are all but finished at this point, with the movie's production moving at a steady clip in preparation for its June 27th release date, marking an end to this brand new tale of Evangelion:

What do you think of the news that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is oh so close to wrapping up its production? What do you hope to see in the final film of the Rebuild series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Eva!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.