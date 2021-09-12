Fairy Tail Artist Celebrates Sequel Anime Announcement With New Sketch

The artist behind Fairy Tail’s sequel is celebrating its big anime announcement with a fun new sketch! Hiro Mashima might have brought the Fairy Tail manga to an end back in 2018 (and the anime soon followed a year later), and moved onto new projects such as the currently running Edens Zero (which is enjoying its own anime adaptation this Summer too), but Mashima has not left the Fairy Tail franchise behind at all. In fact, he’s been writing and storyboarding an official sequel series with illustrations handled by Atsuo Ueda.

This sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, will be expanding to a whole new audience very soon as it was announced by Kodansha that an anime adaptation for the sequel is now in the works. Release information for this sequel anime series has yet to be announced, but it’s a big occasion worth celebrating for sure. Illustrator behind the series, Atsuo Ueda, did just that as the artist took to Twitter following the announcement to share a special sketch with fans to hype up the new series to come. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, while an anime for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been confirmed to be in the works details are scarce in terms of release information, production studio, staff, and potential returning cast for the sequel as of this writing. The confirmation that was in the works was definitely enough to get fans excited, however, as now they are anticipating what they can expect to see in the new series. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics.

They describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest‘ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Fairy Tail’s anime comeback? Curious to find out more about this sequel series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!