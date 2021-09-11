Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime Teaser Trailer Released

Fairy Tail has debuted the first teaser trailer for its big sequel anime, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Although the run for Hiro Mashima’s original Fairy Tail manga came to an end back in 2017 (and the anime followed soon after back in 2019), fans have not been deprived of new stories from this franchise in the slightest. While series creator Mashima himself has move on to a new series, Edens Zero (which is currently enjoying its own anime run) the creator has been pulling double duty with the planning for an official manga sequel for Fairy Tail.

With writing and storyboarding from Hiro Mashima, and illustrations from Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest picks up from the major tease at the end of the original series that sees Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and the core Fairy Tail group taking on one of the toughest missions yet still left majorly incomplete, the 100 Years Quest. Now even more fans will be able to join them in this endeavor with its own anime adaptation. You can check out the teaser trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been running in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app in Japan since 2018, and has several volumes under its belt as of this writing. It picks up a year after the events of the original series, and now the anime will bring even more eyes to this official sequel. Announced to be in the works during a special “Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting @ Mixalive Tokyo” event in Japan, the teaser trailer unfortunately does not have much in terms of concrete details.

Although it’s confirmed to be a TV anime, there are unfortunately no details as to the production studio, staff, episode order, potential returning cast, nor release date information revealed for the new adaptation just yet. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see the world of Fairy Tail coming back for a new anime? Curious to see where the sequel series has taken the franchise since the original came to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!