Fairy Tail Sequel Anime Announced

Fairy Tail’s anime came to a close in 2019, with the franchise receiving over three hundred episodes to its name, and while the manga continued under the watchful eye of creators Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda with the sequel series of Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest, no word has been revealed regarding an anime adaptation of this new story, until now. Fans of the magical story of Natsu and friends can expect the anime series to receive a sequel series in the future, as announced during a live-stream event by creator Mashima himself, which will surely be big news for Fairy Tail fans.

100 Year Quest began in 2018 and is moving in on hitting its one-hundredth chapter since being released via the publisher Kodansha Comics, proving that there definitely is a market that is looking to re-enter the world of magic and mysticism that is fit to bursting with dragons and other mystical threats. While the streaming event didn’t give us a release date for the upcoming sequel, the confirmation itself is sure to get the anime world talking as a result. A-1 Pictures, CloverWorks, Satelight, and Bridge were all animation studios that had a hand in bringing the story of Natsu and his fellow sorcerers to life, so it will be interesting to see which animation house takes the reins of the long-awaited sequel adaptation.

Hiro Mashima made the big announcement via the “Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting” with the six-hour event giving plenty of food for thought for Fairy Tail fans:

If you’re unfamiliar with the Fairy Tail series and its sequel, the official description for the 100 Year Quest reads as such:

“Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the “100 Years Quest” – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

Are you hyped for the upcoming adaptation of Fairy Tail’s sequel story? Which animation house do you want to see tackle the 100 Year Quest? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Fairy Tail.

