‘Fairy Tail’ Teases Gray’s Shocking Villainous Turn

Fairy Tail is just a couple of episodes into its final season, and it has a lot to dig through. After spending a couple years away, the anime is ready to reunite Natsu with his Fairy Tail family, but it seems Gray Fullbuster isn’t as ready as his rival.

After all, the Ice Mage looks like he’s taken a dark turn, and Fairy Tail has given fans a first-look at the sudden shift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a preview for the next episode of Fairy Tail went live, and it checks in on Gray for the first time. The reel sees Natsu and Lucy explore Rain Bringer Village with Wendy, but what they hear about Gray there isn’t good.

“While searching for their guild mates, Natsu and friends find a brokenhearted Juvia in Rain Bringer Village when she shares what Gray has been up to lately,” the preview teases.

“As a dark shadow corrodes Gray’s body, new dark threads coil around his heart and stain it pitch black.”

The preview may be a short one, but it gives a brief glimpse at Gray in all his villainous power. The man is seen shirtless (as always) with a series of tattoos running across his body. The markings represent the Ice Demon Slayer magic he came to possess last season, and its unruly nature is difficult to control. With a new power in place, Gray seems like he’s striking it out on his own, and manga readers know what is coming next. After all, the ‘Avatar’ arc puts quite a bit of focus on Gray joining a shadowy cult called Avatar. So, it’s time to put bets on how hard Natsu is going to punch Gray once he catches wind of this turnaround.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.