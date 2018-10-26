‘Fairy Tail’ Makes A Big Gruvia Play

Fairy Tail‘s final season has finally begun, and as Lucy and Natsu try to find the rest of their former guild comrades the series is filling in just how everyone has been spending their lives since the guild disbanded.

The latest episode of the series clued fans into how Gray and Juvia have been spending their time, and fans of the “Gruvia” pairing have been loving how the two had been living together for months.

After re-uniting with Wendy and Carla, Natsu and Lucy head to their next destination. On the way they stumble on an abandoned village where it’s pouring rain, and it turns out it’s all Juvia’s doing. They find her waiting, alone in the rain, for Gray who had left her six months before under strange circumstances.

As Juvia was telling the others about their time after the guild disbanded, she explained that Gray and her were working together, eating together, and then even slept in separate beds. Wendy and Lucy hilariously were embarrassed by Juvia’s explanation, and the way she told it made it seem like the two were spending time at night as well.

But true to Gray’s relationship with Juvia, the two are close but he refused her advances. The fact they spent so much time living together in an abandoned village teases how close they might have gotten over that time, but that might all be for nothing as Gray is heading down a much different path than fans expected.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.