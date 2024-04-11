Fairy Tail Creator Hypes Anime's Return With New Art

It has been a hot minute since Fairy Tail hit up fans with any new episodes, but that is going to change before long. After all, the team at J.C. Staff has come together to bring Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest to life. Series creator Hiro Mashima is eager to see what Fairy Tail will do with its comeback. And now, the artist is hyping the comeback with a new piece of art.

As you can see, Mashima took to X (Twitter) to share the illustration with fans. It turns out the manga artist has been doing an anime binge of their own. To prepare for the return of Fairy Tail, Mashima has been rewatching the original anime, and it inspired him to ink some new art.

"Watching the [Fairy Tail] anime made me want to draw," he shared. As you can see above, the sketch he posted brings the three lead of Fairy Tail to life. Natsu, Happy, and Lucy are all seen center stage. And of course, the trio will head up this upcoming anime.

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the hit sequel began in July 2018 under Kodansha. Mashima oversees the manga's story while artist Atsuo Ueda takes care of the illustration. With more than 17 volumes under thumb, Fairy Tail has plenty of content to bring to television, and the anime is slated to drop in July 2024. So for those wanting to know more about the new series, you can read the synopsis of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think about this Fairy Tail tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!