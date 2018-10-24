‘Fairy Tail’ Teases Fans With A Close NaLu Scene

Fairy Tail‘s return for the final season of the anime was one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2018 anime season because fans couldn’t wait to find out what their favorites had been up to since Fairy Tail disbanded.

They also couldn’t wait to see more romantic moments between the fan-favorite ship of Natsu and Lucy, who share a tender scene during the latest episode.

Lucy and Natsu have working together to reunite the disbanded Fairy Tail guild, and after meeting up with Wendy and Carla, the stumble on Juvia. She’d been living with Gray in an abandoned village until he disappeared for six months. She decided to wait alone in the town until he came, and Lucy thinks to herself about how she felt when Natsu disappeared.

This gets cut short unfortunately because Juvia says they’re flirting, but there’s another tender moment soon after. Looking for more news of Gray’s wherabouts, Natsu and Lucy race to the Sabertooth Guild headquarters on the back of some strange animal. As Natsu promises Lucy that they’ll find Gray and bring him back, her flips around and faces her.

He leans in close and the two pause for a moment. Natsu can’t tell her the details of his plan, but this way his way of easing her worry without divulging too much. Lucy is taken aback for a moment, and then suddenly turns his head back around and tells him to steer the riding animal, embarrassed. Though these moments were both cut short, this is plenty enough for fans to chew on as the season continues.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.