Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Lucy's Taurus Form

Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail anime and manga franchise has introduced all sorts of cool makeovers for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of their respective runs, and now one awesome cosplay is really showing off Lucy Heartfilia's Taurus form! The Fairy Tail franchise has become one of the most notable action anime and manga releases in recent memory even long after the original runs came to an end, but fans have seen the story continue with sequels and special projects. This has led to even more cool moments and makeovers for each of the fan favorites in the years since as well.

Lucy had donned many different kinds of makeovers over the arcs, but these makeovers started to play a major role in the series itself as they became her various armors and power ups that she was able to tap into thanks to her control over her celestial beings and magic. This allowed her to use the various skills from her zodiac inspired helpers, and one that gave her a huge boost in strength was the Taurus form. Certainly not the wildest makeover she had, but now it's gotten its own chance to shine with some awesome cosplay from artist @katsu.ucosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Lucy Heartfilia is one of the many fan favorite faces in the mix during the pages of the official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This sequel manga series has been running at a steady clip thanks to storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima (that are then fully illustrated by his former assistant, Atsuo Ueda), and has become such a success in its own right that it is getting an anime of its own in the near future. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the sequel anime as of this writing, unfortunately, so it's going to be a while before we get to see something concrete.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

How do you feel about Fairy Tail's story since the manga and anime came to an end? where does Lucy rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Fairy Tail and everything anime in the comments!