Fairy Tail Creator Shares Speedy New Art Video for Lucy

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has shared some cute new Lucy Heartfilia art with a cool new video showing off the creator's process behind making it happen! The Fairy Tail fandom is probably one of the most dedicated you will find among any action anime and manga franchise, and a part of that support comes from the creator behind the series himself as he often shares love for each of his favorite characters from the manga. This has resulted in special holidays for many of the biggest favorites like Lucy, who gets a day all to herself each June.

Lucy Heartfilia's own special holiday comes every June, and fans can always count on Hiro Mashima to celebrate with some special new art of the fan favorite heroine. This is especially true this year as not only did he share some new art for Lucy, but shared a special clip that showed fans how this new sketch in particular came to life with a special speed-draw reel. Now fans have gotten a brief look at how the prominent manga creator brings all of his characters to life in some way, and you can check it out below:

ルーシィの日動画アップしました！

SPPED PAINT LUCY DAY https://t.co/LfLqMKnq1S — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) June 4, 2022

Fairy Tail's main series run might have ended some time ago, but Lucy, Natsu and many more favorites from the Fairy Tail guild have made their return in the pages of the official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The sequel has become such a hit with fans in its own right that it has been officially picked up for an anime adaptation of its own. Unfortunately, there have yet to be any concrete details confirmed for its production studio, staff, or release date as of this writing.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

