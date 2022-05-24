Fairy Tail Creator Visits Natsu and Lucy in New Sketch

✖

Fairy Tail stands as one of the biggest series to come from Hiro Mashima, and the creator is still working on the franchise to this day. Despite having Eden Zero at his top priority, Fairy Tail lives on with a sequel, so fans can still get their fix of magic. And now, Mashima is celebrating the sequel's top stars with a special Natsu x Lucy tribute.

The art was shared on Twitter just recently if you check out Mashima's page. The artist is known for inking special sketches for followers, and it wasn't long ago he offered Gajeel and Levy a tribute. So when Natsu x Lucy showed up today, no one was too surprised.

As you can see above, the Fairy Tail sketch shows Lucy to the left while Natsu leans against her back to back. His guild tattoo can be seen on his shoulder here, and of course, Natsu is rocking the scarf he was gifted by his dragon dad. The scarf winds around his neck as well as Lucy's shoulders, and fans can see the heroine is blushing at the adorable scene.

Of course, Mashima has never hidden his love for Natsu x Lucy, and this is far from the only sketch he's done for the couple. At this point, netizens are just waiting for the pair to get together for real. Gajeel and Levy have made their relationship official, and Gray has even admitted to his feelings for Juvia. Now, Natsu and Lucy just need to make their feelings for one another clear, and then all will be well in Fairy Tail. That is, at least, until Erza and Jellal get their acts together...

What do you think about this latest NaLu tribute from Mashima? Is this couple your favorite from Fairy Tail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.